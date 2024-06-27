Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned on Wednesday, during his visit to Washington, that Israel is capable of taking Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" in any war with Hezbollah, but stressed that his government prefers a diplomatic solution being pursued by the United States, Reuters reported.

Gallant said he also discussed with US officials the need to resolve the "security situation in the north," insisting that Israel cannot accept Hezbollah "military formations" on the border with Lebanon.

"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," Gallant was quoted as having told reporters.

The Defense Minister said he also laid out to US officials a three-level "day after" proposal for governance of post-war Gaza that would include local Palestinian Arabs, regional partners and the US, but not Israel or Hamas.

Gallant did not elaborate and would say that "it is a long and complex process that depends on many things."

Earlier on Wednesday, Gallant met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Following the meeting, the Defense Minister said that "during the meetings we made significant progress, obstacles were removed and bottlenecks were addressed, in order to advance a variety of issues, and more specifically the topic of force build-up and munition supply that we must bring to the State of Israel I would like to thank the US Administration and the American public for their enduring support for the State of Israel."

Earlier on the trip, Gallant met Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, with whom he discussed the threat from Iran.

"Now is the time to materialize the commitment of American administrations over the years - the promise to prevent Iran from possessing nuclear weapons," said Gallant.