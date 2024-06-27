Germany and the Netherlands on Wednesday became the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave Lebanon amid concerns of an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Dutch government issued an advisory asking its citizens to leave Lebanon due to the risk of further escalation of conflict in the region.

The Foreign Ministry, in a post on X, urged Dutch citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon and called on those who live there to leave as commercial flights are still operating.

In a similar move, Germany issued a travel warning and asked its citizens who are currently in Lebanon to leave the country.

"Germans in Lebanon are urgently asked to leave the country. The situation at the border between Israel and Lebanon is very tense,” the ministry said on its X account, according to Anadolu.

It also warned that air traffic from Beirut Rafic Hariri Airport could be completely suspended in the event of further escalation, making it impossible to leave the country by air.

The moves come a day after Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly called on Canadian citizens in Lebanon to get out “while they can".

“The security situation in Lebanon is becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable due to sustained and escalating violence between Hezbollah and Israel and could deteriorate further without warning,” Joly said.

On Friday, Channel 12 News reported that Joly had informed Foreign Minister Israel Katz that Canada is preparing militarily to evacuate its 45,000 citizens from Lebanon due to its concern over a possible war.

Katz responded to Joly and said, according to the report, "In order to prevent war, you must put pressure on Iran to make Hezbollah withdraw its forces beyond the Litani [River]. The window of opportunity is closing. Act quickly. Israel is not ready to accept the situation where the residents of the north cannot return to their homes."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with fighters and commanders from the 55th Brigade, who are participating in a brigade-level exercise in the Galilee. The exercise is one of a series of exercises carried out by IDF brigades to boost fitness and evaluate plans for an attack in Lebanon.

"I am here with the 55th Brigade. The brigade-level exercise is very impressive in terms of capabilities, mobilization and implementation. The implementation is very considerable, with soldiers and commanders from all parts of the country and all parts of Israeli society. They are determined and devoted to the mission – to defend the country and achieve victory, nothing less," Netanyahu said during the meeting.