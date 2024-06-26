The Knesset on Wednesday discussed the issue of adding the acronym Hy"d, which stands for Hashem yikom damo - May G-d avenge his blood, to military gravestones. The discussion was held amid the Defense Ministry's refusal to allow the family of fallen soldier Cpt. Israel Yudkin to write the traditional acronym on his gravestone.

Economy Minister Nir Barkat addressed the session and presented the Defense Ministry's answer, instead of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who is currently in the US.

Barkat noted that Minister Gallant has instructed the Public Council for the Commemoration of Soldiers to discuss the issue and reexamine the request since the addition of Hy"d does not appear in the list of optional additions in the part of the gravestone meant to be uniform.

Professionals in the Defense Ministry offered the family to add the acronym to the part of the uniform part of the gravestone with the understanding that the addition expresses the family's pain over the death of their loved one.

At the time of publishing, due to the Defense Ministry's insistence not to give in to the family's request, the marker on Cpt. Israel Yudkin's grave is blank.

Speaking to Channel 14, Israel's mother, Tzipi, stated: "Because we are from Kfar Chabad, I immediately told the IDF that we want the burial and everything else according to our traditions. They told us, 'We will do it and give you everything.' I trusted them completely. We decided to bury him in Jerusalem, the Holy City because he fell as a holy person. My husband even wanted to bury him on the Mount of Olives, but this was too difficult for me, and the army representatives suggested Mount Herzl, so we decided to bury him there."

Then they started discussions which led to the situation where Yudkin’s tombstone was placed on his grave without any inscription. "The IDF did not know what the Ministry of Defense required and as a haredi mother, I had demands of my own. I didn't want the Gregorian date on the stone, but only the Jewish date. They agreed to that. Then I asked that the abbreviation Hy”d [May God avenge his blood" be engraved on his tombstone. This is not some kind of new concept. It is inscribed not only in Israel but on Jewish graves all over the world. Only the Jewish state forbids inscribing the acronym Hy”d on the gravestone of a Jewish soldier. It is incomprehensible.”

Tzipi Yudkin emotionally spoke about the possibility that due to the dispute, the family might be forced to move their son's grave to another cemetery. "This is a feasible option and it is hard to even say this, but it would be a real tragedy for the country if we had to remove him from Mount Herzl and take him to another holy place where we can engrave 'May God avenge his blood' on his tombstone. That would be the end of the State of Israel. For this, they will have to burn tires in the streets."