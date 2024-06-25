State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman participated today (Tuesday) in Tel Aviv University's Cyber Week conference and spoke about the audit he is conducting on the state's preparedness for cyber threats.

"Recently, we have been examining Israel's readiness for cyber attacks. One part of the audit deals with gaps in the level of cyber defense and Israel's resilience, and the actions taken by regulatory bodies to strengthen resilience. The second part examines the preparedness of critical bodies for cyberattacks and how these attacks were handled."

"Additionally, we are examining the way Israel handles public information, fighting fake news, IT systems protection at the Prime Minister's Office, cyber protection of UAVs, protection against cyber threats on Home Front Command control systems, and gaps in the functional continuity of certain systems in the IDF on the first day of the war," he added.

He mentioned that "In addition, we have completed a report on the protection against cyber threats to information, communications, and technology systems in our defense industries. I see great importance in these audits in light of the increasing attacks on Israel at this time."

In conclusion, he said: "Within the framework of the audit, we will also examine the preparedness of the states for cyber threats in the era of artificial intelligence. I wish for better days and hope for the safe return of all the hostages."