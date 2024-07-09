The Israeli government on Tuesday informed State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman that it would soon transfer additional documents on the failures of October 7.

The statement follows Englman's meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and criticism of the lack of cooperation between them.

Kan reported that among the materials requested by the State Comptroller, but not received, were documents related to financial transfers to Hamas.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has so far frozen reviews related to the security system, with a hearing on the matter scheduled for next week, but work on the "civilian" report continues. This primarily concerns evacuees, with the report expected to be published in the coming months.

In parallel, the IDF investigation committee presented its findings on the battle in Be'eri to the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. The investigation addressed, among other things, an incident in which an IDF tank fired shells at the home of Pesi Cohen, during a hostage situation in which 13 Israelis held by Hamas terrorists were killed. The IDF stated that the Chief of Staff has not yet concluded the review of the event, and there are still some additional details to be addressed.