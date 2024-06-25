Turkey is promoting a ban on its soldiers from posting content on social media from bases and other military locations, according to a report today (Monday) in Hurriyet Daily News.

The decision comes after an incident earlier this year in which the Kurdistan Workers' Party guerrilla movement in Iraq managed to identify Turkish soldiers by using the soldiers' TikTok posts.

In the wake of similar incidents, it was also decided to impose a total ban on the use of smartphones in certain cases.

The new regulations have not yet been signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although he is expected to approve them soon.