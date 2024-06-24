According to Barbara Res, a vice president in one of Trump's organizations, the former president made jokes about the Holocaust when Jewish executives were in the room.

Res was interviewed by MSNBC and was asked whether Trump's incendiary statements at election rallies are new or something he has always done.

She shared several anecdotes about Trump's strange utterances, in some of which she claims he joked about the Holocaust in front of Jewish executives. Res recounted that during one of the meetings with Trump, he spoke about a new housing manager his company had hired, a German, and then decided to joke in front of some of the Jewish executives who were in the room.

“We had just hired a residential manager, a German guy,” Res said. “And Donald Trump was bragging among – to us executives, there were four of us – about how great the guy was and he was a real gentleman, and he was so neat and clean. And he looked at a couple of our executives who happen to be Jewish, and he said, ‘Watch out for this guy – he sort of remembers the ovens,’ you know, and then smiled.

“Everybody was shocked,” she continued. “I couldn’t believe he said that. But he was making a joke about the Nazi ovens and killing people, and that’s the way he was.”

She also said that Trump did not like Christmas because it forced him to go to church for one day. Ahead of the upcoming debate between Trump and Biden on Thursday, Res hoped that Biden "drives Trump crazy," and the debate viewers will get a show from the former president.

"I hope Biden drives him crazy and makes him go insane because when he goes crazy, he really goes insane," Res said.