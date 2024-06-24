Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech this evening (Monday) before the Knesset plenum in which he addressed the latest developments in the war against Hamas.

"I promise you three things," Netanyahu said. "First, we will not end the war until we return all of our hostages – 120 hostages, the living and the deceased. We are committed to the Israeli proposal, which President Biden has welcomed. Our position has not changed."

"Second, which does not contradict the first, we will not end the war until we eliminate Hamas and until we return the residents of the south and the north securely to their homes.

"And third – at any price and in any way, we will thwart Iran's intentions to destroy us," Netanyahu said.