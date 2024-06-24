73-year-old Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III of Britain, was taken to the hospital today (Monday) after being injured at her home.

The official statement from the royal house did not state how she was injured but noted that she was suffering from minor head injuries.

The Times newspaper reported that the princess was hospitalized with a concussion and a head wound probably caused by a horse's head or kick.

Anne, a well-known horse rider, was at her estate at the time of the accident and was treated by rescue forces at her home before being taken to Bristol hospital for further treatment.

The princess first competed in a horse competition at age 11 and has won several competitions over the years, including the 1971 European Championship.

In a statement from the palace, it was written that the king was informed of the hospitalization and is closely monitoring his sister's condition: "The king joins the entire royal family in sending his love and best wishes to the princess."