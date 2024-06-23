Hezbollah is storing Iranian weapons inside the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, the Telegraph reported today (Sunday).

According to the report, there are "huge quantities" of weapons, including unguided rockets, short-range missiles, mobile ballistic missiles, Cornet missiles, and other weapons.

The report, which according to the Telegraph is based on information coming from corruption whistleblowers in Lebanon, increases the fear that the airport will become a legitimate military target.

An airport employee told the newspaper: "This is very serious. Large and mysterious boxes that are arriving on direct flights from Iran are a sign that the situation is getting worse.

"When they started coming through the airport, my friends and I started to get scared because we realized that something strange was happening," added the employee, who wished to remain anonymous.

In addition, the employee recalled in an interview with a newspaper following the explosion in the port of Beirut in 2020: "Beirut will be cut off from the world, in addition to the number of casualties and damage," he said and expressed concern that the explosion could also happen for reasons unrelated to the war, as happened in 2020: "It's just a matter of time until a disaster happens at the airport as well."

In the past, it was reported that Hezbollah was storing weapons inside the Beirut airport, but according to reports from Lebanon, it seems that the storage of weapons has increased significantly since October 7.