Are you worried about having enough income in retirement?

This episode dives into how dividend-paying ETFs can boost your monthly income in retirement. You’ll learn the basics of ETFs, discover how they generate a periodic income stream through dividends, and how to incorporate them into your investment portfolio.

We also explore alternative options like CDs (Certificates of Deposit - insured bank deposits) for those seeking more stability. Plus, if you have US investments and a foreign pension, we cover crucial cross-border financial planning tips. Tune in to find out how to enhance your retirement income and plan your financial future.