Last night (Tuesday), IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces arrested 14 suspects in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

In the Khirbat area of the Ephraim Brigade, the soldiers arrested a wanted person and confiscated an M-16 rifle and terror funds amounting to approximately 100,000 shekels. During the activity, the soldiers shot a terrorist who threw stones at them.

In the areas of Kafr Nima, Deir Nizam, and Umm Safa of the Ephraim Brigade, the soldiers arrested five more wanted persons.

During a battalion operation in the Qusra area of the Samaria Brigade, Israeli forces arrested a wanted terrorist, interrogated many suspects, and destroyed four pipe bombs that were located in the area.

In the Shechem (Nablus) area, Israeli forces confiscated an improvised firearm known as a 'Carlo' and materials for making explosives, and destroyed an explosive device found in the area. During the operation, an IDF soldier was moderately injured as a result of an operational accident. He was evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital and his family was informed.

In Jericho in the Jordan Valley, Israeli forces arrested a wanted person involved in making explosives. In Deir Samet and Idna of the Judea Brigade, the forces arrested three wanted persons and confiscated weapons and propaganda inciting terrorism.

In the Singil and Bidu areas of the Binyamin Brigade, two wanted persons were arrested, along with another wanted person arrested in the Husan area of the Etzion Brigade. The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred for further handling by security forces.

So far, since the start of the war, approximately 4,150 wanted persons have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, about 1,750 of whom are affiliated with Hamas.