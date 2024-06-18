פעילות הכוחות ברצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based, operational activity in the Rafah area, eliminating numerous terrorists over the past day in various close-quarters encounters. In one of the encounters, the troops identified two terrorists armed with an explosive device, and an IDF aircraft eliminated the terrorists.

Furthermore, during searches in the area, the troops located weapons including AK-47s and grenades.

Operational activity continues in the central Gaza Strip, where the troops are operating against terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists in close-quarters combat.

In one activity, the commander of an Islamic Jihad sniper cell was eliminated by an IDF fighter jet with the direction of IDF ground troops. Additionally, the troops identified and eliminated a terrorist cell that approached and posed a threat to them.

Over the past day, the IAF has continued to strike dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. In one strike, IAF fighter jets eliminated two terrorists who posed a threat to the troops.

Additionally, Israeli Naval forces multiple terror targets in the Rafah area in order to assist IDF ground troops operating in the area.