The US Wall Street Journal revealed on Monday that the two terrorists who held hostages Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv are Ahmad Aljamal, a 73-year-old family doctor, who is considered a pillar of his community, and his son, Abdallah, a 37-year-old Al Jazeera journalist.

It was also noted that although the Aljamals held three of the four hostages rescued in Operation Arnon, their neighbors did not know anything about it.

Ahmed worked in a public and private clinic in Nuseirat, as well as an imam in a local mosque. Ahmed lived with his son Abdallah, his daughter-in-law, and their children, alongside the hostages who they held in their home, on behalf of Hamas.

One of the neighbors reported that the terrorists were close to Hamas, but were "surprised" that they were holding the hostages and that "they did not know anything about it."

Residents in Nuseirat said that "it was common knowledge that the Aljamal family has extensive ties to Hamas, but few in the crowded neighborhood knew about the secret they were holding in the small, dark room of the family home."

It was also mentioned that the Abu-Naar family was holding Noa Argamani, who was taken hostage and also rescued in Operation Arnon. The Abu-Naar family members were killed, and their house was destroyed.