New footage from "Operation Arnon", showing Yamam and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officers working under heavy fire to locate and rescue Noa Argamani from the apartment where she was held, in the heart of Nuseirat, has been published.

Noa's rescue took place in a separate apartment from the one where Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv were held. In the footage, the forces are seen breaking into the scene under heavy fire. Moments later they calm her down and say: "Noa, everything is fine, we are taking you home." She is later seen being rescued from the building as one of the officers carries her on his back.

The officers who took Noa to an armored vehicle on her way to Israel added, in an attempt to reassure her, "We are from the Yamam and the Shin Bet, taking you home, we are very excited that you are here and we are proud of you." Noa answered them: "I'm very excited, I'm just very afraid of the road."