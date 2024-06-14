The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Friday released new footage from the helmet cameras of soldiers of the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion from the moments when the hostages and the special forces were transferred to vehicles under fire in Nuseirat, during Operation Arnon.

In the footage, one can see the arrival of the paratroopers in the area, the transfer and securing of the hostages from the Israel Police Yamam (National Counter-Terrorism Unit) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) vehicles to additional vehicles.

