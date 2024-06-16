קדיש במסע הלוויתו של אלון ויס ז"ל דמקה הפקות

Senior Staff Sergeant Major (Res.) Elon Waiss, who was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip, was laid to rest on Sunday at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Waiss, 49, from Psagot, a combat soldier in the 129th Battalion of the 8th Brigade, was killed in battle together with Cpt. Eitan Koplovich, 28, from Jerusalem.

Lt. Col. Ariel Ben-Baruch eulogized on behalf of the IDF: "Elon, a brother and companion, my soldier, and the Nation of Israel's soldier. I stand here together with your family, some of your peers, and some of your commanders because the majority continue to fight. We grieve your death and face an unfathomable parting.

"You were an educator, at peace and at war. You worked out of love and dedication, anywhere you went you did the mission in silence and modesty, with patience and care for all, and everything with warmth and a big smile," he added.

Before the funeral, Elon's family addressed the media, calling for unity.

“Today is a very sad day for all of us, as a personal family and as the nation of Israel,” said Elon’s eldest son, “but we are continuing with our heads held high. We believe in our just path, in the Torah of Israel and the people of Israel.”

He added: "With God's help we will win this war and the entire nation of Israel will know no more sorrow. We will learn to see the good."

Waiss was a 10th-grade teacher at Amit Eitan Ma'ale Adumim, where he was described as, "A central figure in the school, a role model for his students and his colleagues."

Daniel Be’eri, principal of the Amit Eitan High School for Boys in Ma'ale Adumim, said that "Amit Eitan was Rabbi Waiss' second home. Education was the pivot of his life and his dream was to empower each student. He loved his students very much, and gave his life for them, just as he gave his life for the people of Israel. Our hearts go out to his beloved family and his students, and we will carry his amazing character with us forever."