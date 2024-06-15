Aasid and Juamana Amar and their infant daughter were killed Saturday in a traffic accident in Sinai, Egypt.

The family, residents of Kafr Qassem, were vacationing in Sinai in honor of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Though the parents and three-month-old infant died in the crash, two older children survived, suffering moderate to severe injuries.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said, "Today, in the early hours of the morning, a serious traffic accident took place, killing three members of an Israeli family and injuring additional members of the same family. The family was traveling in Nuweibaa, Egypt."

"The Israeli Embassy in Cairo and the Foreign Ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad are managing the incident and working with Egyptian authorities to transfer the coffins of the deceased to Israel, as well as aiding the injured in the hospitals."