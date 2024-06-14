IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday evening, following sirens regarding rocket and missile launches that sounded in Moshav Margaliot in northern Israel around 7:31 p.m., that a launch was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in an open area. No injuries were reported.

Following the sirens regarding rocket and missile launches that sounded in Metula at 9:09 p.m., approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said, fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Yaroun in southern Lebanon, from which numerous projectiles were fired toward the Avivim area in northern Israel.

Moreover, IDF fighter jets struck a weapons storage facility in the area of Ramyeh, a military structure in the area of Houla, and terror infrastructure in the area of Aitaroun.

