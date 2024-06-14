A public opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Survey Research led by Dr. Khalil Shikaki reveals that 66 percent expressed support for the October 7 attack against Israel, and half of the respondents believe that Hamas will return to power in the Gaza Strip after the war.

A full 96% of the respondents denied the massacre in the Gaza envelope and claimed that Hamas terrorists did not commit atrocities against Israeli civilians on October 7.

Another 73% believe that Hamas made the right decision in launching the attack and 79% of the respondents believe that Hamas will win the war - the highest rate since the beginning of the war.

The data also shows that half of the residents of the Gaza Strip expect Hamas to win and return to power in the Gaza Strip after the war.

According to the survey, if elections for the Palestinian Authority are held, Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti – who is imprisoned for the murder of Jews – will win the majority. If the elections are held between Barghouti and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Haniyeh will win about 60% of the votes.

However, if the elections are held between Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, Haniyeh will get 43%, and Abbas – only 11%. Regarding Marwan Barghouti and Haniyeh, the data show 44% for Barghouti and 29% for Haniyeh.

Barghouti, a Fatah member, 64 years old, was sentenced by the Israeli court to five consecutive life sentences and 40 years in prison for attacks in which five Israelis were killed and many others were injured.

A majority - 60 percent - of the respondents support the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority and 89 percent want to see PA Chairman Abbas resign. In addition, 51 percent stated that Hamas is the most suitable to lead the Palestinian Arabs, and only 16 percent supported Fatah.