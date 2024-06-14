On Thursday night, several projectiles fired from the northern Gaza Strip were identified crossing into southern Israel.

A number of the projectiles were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported. IDF aircraft and artillery struck the launch sites from which the projectiles were fired, as well as a weapons storage facility in the vicinity.

IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the area of Rafah. Over the past day, the troops eliminated a number of terrorists and located large quantities of weapons and underground tunnel shafts.

A number of explosive devices, as well as Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, were located and destroyed by IDF ground troops. In one incident, a terrorist that was identified approaching IDF troops was eliminated in an aerial strike.

IDF troops are also continuing operations in the central Gaza Strip. In one incident, a number of terrorists were identified operating in a military structure in the area of Zeitoun. An IAF fighter jet struck the structure.

In addition, a terrorist cell that was identified operating in the area was struck by an IAF aircraft.