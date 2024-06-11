Noa Argamani, who was freed in "Operation Arnon" from Hamas captivity together with Almog Meir Jan, Andrei Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv, met her boyfriend Avinatan's mother, Ditza Or.

Avinatan, who was kidnapped together with Noa, remains in Hamas captivity.

The video of the two being separated by Hamas terrorists on October 7 became a symbol of the war. Argamani met Avinatan's mother, Ditza Or, after her return to Israel and told Ditzo how much she hopes for her lover's return from captivity.

Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi published the meeting's details on her Facebook account: "This emotional picture was sent to me by a wonderful woman, Ditza Or, Avinatan's kidnapped mother. She finally met Noa Argamani, Avinatan's girlfriend who was kidnapped alongside him and doesn't stop, even amidst rough times, encouraging her. Since Noa's release day, my students haven't stopped asking me: 'And how is Ditza?'"

"And the answer is, Ditza is....light," she added. Ditza's last name, Or, means "light" in Hebrew.

"What didn't we say about ourselves in the past year: a divided society, unable to unite, only uniting around sorrow or disaster... So no, that's not it. Here is a woman who feels complete joy, yes, complete and true joy, in the joy of a freed captive. Ditza feels that something of her has been freed, that something of him, of Avinatan, also got released this week. What a good nation we have," summarized Rabbanit Mizrachi.