Gazans posted pictures of the room where they claim Noa Argamani was held until her rescue on Saturday in Operation Arnon.

The photo published of the bedroom where Argamani was allegedly held, shows a wooden bed next to a wardrobe, and two dolls on the bed.

According to Arab reports, Argamani was held in the home of 74-year-old Dr. Ahmed and his Al Jazeera journalist son Abdullah al-Jamal – the two were killed along with other family members in the rescue operation.

Eyewitnesses to the rescue operation of four hostages on Saturday morning told the Saudi channel Asharq that the operation began when an undercover force disguised as displaced residents entered the Nuseirat refugee camp, from the direction of Netzarim Corridor at approximately 11 am.

The undercover force, including male and female combat soldiers, came in a vehicle full of belongings similar to those the displaced residents in the Gaza Strip had and responded to the residents’ questions that they had escaped from Rafah and were looking to rent an apartment in the market area.

The channel reported that Israel chose the busiest moment in the refugee camp and the entire operation was covered by heavy bombing from the Air Force and tanks that came to the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the operation began an hour later when a truck that rescued the hostages arrived and soldiers from other trucks in the area covered the force.

The rescue operations lasted a little more than half an hour from the moment the forces broke into the buildings until the helicopters took off for Israel. The rescue time included, among others, the arrival of additional rescue vehicles after a truck carrying three of the hostages got stuck due to a problem with the gear.