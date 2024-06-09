Almog Meir Jan was freed yesterday (Saturday), eight months after he was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from the Nova music festival on October 7.

When officials came to the home of Almog's father, Yossi Jan, to inform him that his son had been rescued, they found him unresponsive in his Kfar Saba apartment.

Magen David Adom paramedics were summoned and pronounced Yossi dead at the scene.

Yossi, who was 51, tragically passed away before he could learn that his son was finally free from his Hamas captors.

He will be laid to rest today at 5:30 PM at the Neve Yamin Cemetery.

Almog, 21, was one of four hostages who were rescued yesterday in Operation Arnon, which has been named for Arnon Zamora, the leader of the operation who was killed during the rescue.

Noa Argamani (25), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) were also rescued together with Almog.