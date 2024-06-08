Missiles sounded Saturday morning in the northern Golan Heights due to a hostile aircraft infiltration.

Following the sirens, a suspicious aerial target was identified that fell in an open area in the Mount Hermon area.

The IDF remarked: "The incident is under review. No damage and no injuries were reported."

Later, sirens sounded near Zar'it in northern Israel. A number of projectiles were identified, two of which were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array. Hits were identified in open areas, but no injuries were reported.

In response, IDF artillery fired toward the source of the attack.

On Saturday afternoon, the IDF's Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was identified over the coast of Nahariya.

No siren was sounded in accordance with protocol. No damage or injuries were reported.

Later, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, and shortly afterward an IAF aircraft struck the terrorist.

IDF fighter jets also struck terrorist infrastructure in the area of Khiam, and earlier on Saturday IDF tanks fired toward a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfarkela that was identified as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

Over the past day, IDF artillery and mortars struck to remove threats in the areas of Kfarchouba, Kfarkela, Houla and Kfarhamam.

In the evening, the IDF reported: "Following the sirens that sounded at 19:15 in the area of the Galilee panhandle, approximately five launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and falling in open areas. As a result of the launches, fires broke out in the area."

"Additionally, numerous anti-tank launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Malkia and Misgav Am in northern Israel. As a result of the launches, a fire broke out in the area of Misgav Am.

"We are aware that structures were hit in the areas of Malkia and Misgav Am as a result of the launches.

"IDF artillery struck the sources of the launches."

The IDF stressed, "Israeli fire and rescue forces are currently operating to extinguish the fires. No injuries were reported."

"Moreover, several terrorists were identified entering a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Markaba in southern Lebanon earlier Saturday. IAF fighter jets struck the structure in which the terrorists were identified.

"Furthermore, earlier today, IDF fighter jets struck four Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Chihine, Zibqin, Hanine, and Houla in southern Lebanon."