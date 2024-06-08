Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Noa Argamani with tears of joy upon her rescue from Hamas captivity along with the hostages Almog Meir, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv.

At the beginning of the call, the President spoke with Noa's father, Yaakov Argamani, and asked after the wellbeing of her mother, Liora, and expressed his hope she would very soon fulfill her wish to see Noa again. The President wished her a full recovery and expressed his support for the family at this joyous moment.

In his conversation with Noa, he said: "Noa, I am so excited to hear your voice, it simply brings tears to my eyes."

"I am sending you an embrace on behalf of the entire people of Israel. I must tell that women named Noa all over the world have changed their picture to yours, you are a global icon. I am so excited and wish and pray that your mother, Liora, will also see you soon. I am embracing you from the bottom of my heart. I wish you good health and welcome home."

Noa thanked the President and said: "Thank you for everything, I am so happy to be here. Thank you for this moment."

Herzog also spoke with released Almog Meir Jan, Shlomi Ziv, and Andrey Kozolov, who were rescued in the same operation as Argamani.

In his conversation with Shlomi Ziv, the President said: "The main thing is that you are home. Know that your mother and sisters are amazing, and it was a great honor for me to talk and work with them. I wish you much happiness and joy, and that you only feel good."

"Thank you, and thank you to the people of Israel, thank you very much to the IDF. There are no heroes like them," responded Shlomi.

Speaking with Almog Meir Jan, Herzog said: “Hello Almog, I am very excited to speak to you. I know you are already dealing with this and you have to catch up on 8 months that everyone wants to know everything about. But how are you feeling?"

Almog replied, “Most of all I feel relieved, much calmer. But I still have a lot to process."

Herzog responded, “Of course. And it's clear that you will also need to receive emotional support and to talk. But the main thing is that physically you are home. Thank God. The people of Israel are happy and delighted. It’s amazing to have a citizen return, and the whole country is mobilized, and the wonderful army alongside the security forces. I send you a warm embrace.”

In his conversation with Andrey Kozolov, the President told him that the whole country was happy for his return, and that he was very excited to talk with him and to celebrate his return.