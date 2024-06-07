Maglan and Egoz units operating under the Commando Brigade continue to fight in the Rafah area under challenging conditions, raiding terrorist targets.

In focused operations, sniper ambushes, and close cooperation with armor and engineering forces, IDF commando units under Division 162 are fighting to clear the area of armed terrorists. The soldiers have achieved operational control in combat zones, located tunnels, eliminated armed enemies, and destroyed numerous weapons and terrorist infrastructure.

During the activity in the area, Maglan soldiers clearing a military structure located and destroyed many weapons, including RPG launchers, Kalashnikovs, and a documentation kit where a GoPro camera belonging to a terrorist from the Hamas organization was found. The camera contains footage of a terrorist firing an RPG missile.

Additionally, the soldiers destroyed a rocket launcher aimed at Israeli territory and detected an explosive trap in the area.