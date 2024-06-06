Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday mourned the passing of Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, a leading Chabad-Lubavitch figure who has been dubbed the "global Jewish ambassador."

In a condolence letter, Herzog described Rabbi Kotlarsky as "cherished director of the magnificent Chabad-Lubavitch Kinus Hashluchim, and leading figure in the organization's educational arm."

"Rabbi Kotlarsky truly believed we are all extensions of the same Jewish family and instantaneously detected the divine sparkle within every soul he encountered," Herzog noted.

He added, "The friendship I shared with Rabbi Kotlarsky was effortless and timeless. We spoke the same language and shared the same objectives, of strengthening our people and enhancing connections. He was a man of deep integrity, diligence, spiritual intellect and menschlichkeit."

"He was a faithful servant of the Jewish people and an exemplar of Judaism's moral values. I will miss him greatly - and I will never forget him."