Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Kotlarsky, a beloved key figure in the global Jewish community and pioneer of Jewish life around the globe, passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024. He was 74, just days shy of his 75th birthday.

As Vice Chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch (the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement), Rabbi Kotlarsky played a crucial role in the growth of the Chabad network worldwide. Entrusted by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, he oversaw the establishment of thousands of Chabad centers. He guided Chabad leaders worldwide through the challenges of setting up Jewish Centers in diverse and often remote regions.

Born in 1949 in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Rabbi Kotlarsky was the son of Rabbi Hershel and Golda Kotlarsky. His father, a Holocaust survivor, was instrumental in establishing the Chabad communities in Montreal and New York.

Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky began his education in Crown Heights. He married Rivka Kazen, the daughter of one of the Rebbe’s first emissaries. The couple settled in Crown Heights, raising nine children. Despite their willingness to travel and open a Chabad Center of their own, the Rebbe appointed him to work for Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch Chabad Headquarters in NY, dedicating his life to Jewish education and outreach.

In 1968, he began traveling extensively to outlying Jewish communities, identifying needs, and planning new Chabad centers. His efforts revived Jewish infrastructure worldwide, including in the former Soviet Union, the Far East, and the Caribbean. He enlisted the support of prominent philanthropists such as Sami Rohr, Lev Leviev, and Gennadiy Bogolyubov.

Rabbi Kotlarsky chaired the International Kinus Hashluchim, the annual convention of Chabad emissaries. This event, described by The New York Times as the largest sit-down dinner in New York’s history, showcases Chabad’s growth. His “roll call” of emissaries at the gala banquet highlighted the impact of over 6,000 Chabad centers worldwide.

In his role as Vice Chairman of Merkos, Rabbi Kotlarsky spearheaded numerous initiatives and institutions, including Chabad on Campus International, which operates on over 230 campuses worldwide, and the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), the largest provider of adult Jewish education. He also founded Merkos 302, a division led by his son Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky that provides specialized programming and infrastructure for Chabad centers, launching key programs with thousands of locations worldwide such as the CTeen: Chabad Teen Network, Chabad Young Professionals, CKids, Chabad on Call, and Mitzvah Society.

Rabbi Kotlarsky's impact was not limited to his formal roles. He was a personal friend and mentor to thousands around the globe. Known for his readiness to assist anyone in need, at all hours of the night and day, he provided emergency financial and medical assistance to countless individuals.

Even as he faced severe health challenges in recent years, Rabbi Kotlarsky continued his work undeterred. At the Shluchim Conference of 2021, he delivered a powerful speech pledging to undertake numerous transformative initiatives to impact Jewish life globally. In the past few years, he oversaw the establishment of hundreds of new Chabad centers, Jewish libraries, mikvahs, Jewish Teen Centers, New Hebrew schools, and more

Rabbi Kotlarsky’s dedication extended to the very end. Even from his hospital bed, he advanced crucial programs and assisted those in need. His resilience and unwavering commitment to the Rebbe's vision inspired all who knew him.

Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky leaves behind a legacy of unwavering dedication, leadership, and profound impact on Jewish communities worldwide. His tireless work has touched countless lives and inspired generations. As we mourn his passing, we commit to continuing his work, ensuring that his spirit of leadership and compassion endures.