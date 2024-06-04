The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) filed a complaint against a political action committee affiliated with the extreme anti-Zionist Jewish Voice for Peace organization.

The complaint was filed yesterday (Monday) with the Federal Election Commission against the Jewish Voice for Peace Action PAC. According to the complaint, of the $82,956 JVP Action spent from 2020-2023, only $1,775 was given to candidates for political office.

Tens of thousands of dollars instead went to cover unclear legal costs.

In addition, the ADL accused JVP Action of illegally accepting donations in greater amounts than the $5,000 maximum permitted under federal campaign finance laws.

ADL attorney Steve Sheinberg told the New York Post that JVP Action's failure to use more than two percent of its money for political candidates is even more suspicious due to JVP's involvement in many anti-Israel protests.

"I don’t know what they are doing with the money. But they are not doing what they are supposed to be doing. According to public filings, it looks like they received money, didn’t pay taxes on it and did not give the money to candidates. Considering JVP’s involvement in all manner of anti-Israel protests, I would like to know what the PAC money is being spent on," Sheinberg said.

Sheinberg also told the Jewish News Syndicate, "Simply put, JVP PAC’s numbers do not add up, and despite repeated warnings from the FEC, the PAC has failed to correct the record.”

Should the FEC launch a full investigation and find JVP Action to be in violation of federal campaign finance laws, the organization could face multiple penalties, including fines.