Dozens of activists from the anti-Zionist organization Jewish Voices for Peace stormed the New York Stock Exchange Monday, the New York Post reported.

The activists, many of whom wore masks, wore red shirts with various slogans against the State of Israel, including "Jews say stop arming Israel" and "not in our name."

Activists chained themselves to the doors of the stock exchange to block entrance to the building shortly before the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. and shouted "Free Palestine!" Banners that read “Jews for Palestine’s freedom” were held up, along with signs that read "Fund Fema, not genocide."

A sit-in was staged at the site, during which activists chanted, "No more money for Israel's crimes." The chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a call for the complete destruction of the State of Israel between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, was also yelled.

An unknown number of activists were arrested. JVP claimed that 500 activists participated and 200 were detained. Police have not confirmed either figure.

As several detained activists were being taken away, a group of counterprotesters yelled "lock them up."