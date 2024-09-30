The radical Jewish leftist organization Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) at the University of Michigan published a message in support of the complete elimination of the State of Israel.

The published statement read: "'Death to Israel,' is not just a threat. It is a moral imperative and the only acceptable solution. If only this entire colonialist settlement would burn to ashes forever."

Jewish Voice for Peace defines itself as an organization that unites "Jews organizing toward Palestinian liberation and Judaism beyond Zionism."

In a statement released by the organization on October 7, the Hamas massacre was described as follows: "Palestinian fighters from Gaza carried out an unprecedented attack."

The organization further noted that "oppressed people everywhere will inevitably seek and achieve their freedom. We all deserve liberation, safety, and equality. The only way to get there is by uprooting the sources of violence, beginning with our (American) government's partnerships."