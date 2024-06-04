The Day of Liberation and Rescue of the Jews of Europe from the hands of the Nazis was observed on the 26th of the Jewish month of Iyar, and commemorates the martyrs of the Holocaust and the rescue of the survivors.

This year marked 79 years since the rescue. It was observed this week in Israel and around the world with chief rabbis, representatives from the allied countries, and Holocaust survivors in attendance.

The historical day also marks a decade since its establishment on the Hebrew date of the surrender of the Third Reich in France, at the initiative of Jewish businessman, Gabriel German Zakharyayev, and with the endorsement of the chief rabbis of Israel and Europe.

In light of an appeal from distinguished rabbis, once again prayer services were held with a special emphasis on the participation of schoolchildren and Talmud Torah students.

As part of the day’s observance, thousands of people, including hundreds of children, attended dozens of prayer services and thanksgiving ceremonies at synagogues, memorial sites, and schools throughout the world.

Participating cities included, among others, Buenos Aires, Beijing, Budapest, Moscow, Vienna, Warsaw, Paris, Strasbourg, Marseilles, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Stockholm, Georgetown, New York, Pinks and Minsk in Belarus, and Sydney, Australia.

The events were led by chief rabbis and community leaders, and had defense ministers and other government representatives, military attachés, ambassadors of allied countries, and survivors in attendance.

This year, an especially emotional prayer gathering was also held in Djerba, Tunisia, and in Bucharest, Warsaw, and Chisinau (Kishinev), Moldova, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees attended similar prayer gatherings.

In Israel, the central prayer gathering took place at the Western Wall, as well as at dozens of synagogues countrywide. Among the participants in the opening ceremony were Rabbi Moshe Lebel, the Rosh Yeshiva of Torat Chaim Yeshiva in Moscow, Rabbi Yosef Kaminetzky, and Israeli Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur, who all delivered blessings and words of strength and encouragement.

In addition, hundreds of students from the Yizkor Mishna study project in memory of the Holocaust martyrs, of the Our Descendants and Us organization, which operates 50 branches in Israel under the tutelage of businessman, Mr Gabriel German Zakharyayev, the initiator of the Day of Liberation and Rescue.

Children from the world’s largest Mishna study project gave a touching performance for family members and participants as they recited poetry excerpts and chanted psalms for the release of the hostages and recovery of the wounded.

יוזם יום השחרור וההצלה גבריאל גרמן זכרייב Credit: Ilya Dolgopolsky

Special messages for the Day of Liberation and Rescue were also delivered from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and State President Yitzhak Herzog.

Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote, “This time, the gathering of 26 Iyar is being held to signify our unwavering war against the enemies of Israel. Its message is very relevant. Seventy-nine years ago we swore, 'Never again.' This binding promise has taken on new meaning over the past few months, in which we have struck the vile murderers of Hamas who attacked us on Simchat Torah, with powerful force.”

In the message delivered by President Herzog, the President wrote that, “There is no dispute that our fight against evil is not over. Even these days, we continue fighting a war to annihilate absolute evil in yet another embodiment of Satan, of cruelty, and of blind hatred. But the important position you hold fills me not only with pride, but also with hope.”