Israel National NewsJewish NewsLive: Lighting candles for 2nd night of Hanukkah at Western WallLive: Lighting candles for 2nd night of Hanukkah at Western WallAt the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the second Hanukkah candle lighting event is taking place with the participation of the Yad Labanim organization and IDF widows and orphansIsrael National News Dec 15, 2025, 4:50 PM (GMT+2)Western WallHanukkahCandlelighting Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew