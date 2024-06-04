The Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terror group, on Tuesday morning reported that in recent days, a number of diplomatic messages have arrived in Beirut, containing warnings regarding an impending war with Israel.

Hezbollah has been launching both missiles and UAVs at northern Israel since October 7, 2023, and Israel has responded by retaliated in a precise and controlled fashion, targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure and senior terrorists.

Sources told Al Akhbar that most representatives of international delegations have expressed concern at the severity of the Israeli threat, but the most significant messages come from the British, who estimate that Israel will attack mid-June. The British also advised preparing for a war of unknown scope or length.

Former Lebanese minister Walid Jumblatt said that during his most recent visit to Qatar he heard concerns regarding Israel's intentions in Lebanon. Qatari officials expressed worry that Israel is not interested in a ceasefire in Gaza, despite the US efforts to achieve one.

Al Akhbar also reported that prior to US President Joe Biden's speech announcing his proposal for a ceasefire deal, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received a phone call from US adviser Amos Hochstein.

The phone call lasted 40 minutes, and during it, Hochstein explained that "the Biden administration is insisting on completion of negotiations for a solution on the southern front (Lebanon-Israel) and is working to achieve calm in Gaza. When this happens, then we will begin holding negotiations regarding the points which we do not agree upon (on the land border between Israel and Lebanon)."

According to sources, Hochstein's optimism disappeared following the Israeli government's response to Biden's proposal.