Kibbutz Nirim announced this evening (Monday) that Nadav Popplewell who were taken hostage from his home in the Kibbutz on October 7, were murdered in captivity.

"It is with deep sadness that we have now been informed of the death of our friend Nadav Popplewell in the captivity of Hamas in Gaza. We mourn and are hurt by the death of Nadav and share in the deep mourning of Channa, Ayelet, and the family and embrace them," the kibbutz statement said.

Nadav, 51, was kidnapped together with his mother, Channah Peri, 79. Channah was released on November 24 as part of the temporary hostage and ceasefire deal.

Nadav's brother Roi was murdered on October 7.

Last month, Hamas released a short video of Nadav as part of its psychological terror campaign. In the video, Popplewell can be seen speaking, with bruises to his face. There was no indication of when the video was filmed.