A masked anti-Israel protester attempted to disrupt the Israel Day Parade which took place Sunday in New York.

As he marched wearing a black mask and Palestinian Authority flag, the man held a sign reading, "Kill hostages now."

This year's parade was led by the families of the approximately 250 people who were taken hostage by Hamas and other terrorists on October 7. The Red Cross has not been allowed to visit or treat any of the hostages, and it is not clear how many remain alive.

The vast majority of hostages taken on October 7 were civilians, among them women and children. Fifteen civilian women and two children still remain hostage in Gaza, despite agreements that they would be freed during the November 2023 prisoner swap deal.

Hamas refuses to commit to releasing even 33 living hostages out of the over 120 hostages still remaining in Gaza in any proposed prisoner swap deal.