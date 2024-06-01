תיעוד: צה"ל תקף עשרות מטרות ומחבלים בגבול לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the last 72 hours, the IDF struck a series of targets in Lebanon.

In joint activity of the Northern Command, the Israeli Air Force and the Intelligence Directorate (J2), the forces struck military structures where Hezbollah terrorists were operating, significant assets belonging to Hezbollah, as well as launchers used to fire from Lebanon at Israeli territory.

During the day, IAF aircraft struck a surface-to-air missile launcher used by Hezbollah's air defense unit, in response to the terrorist organization's attempts to impede IDF aerial operations.

In quick and targeted combinations of intelligence, firepower and aerial strikes, approximately 10 Hezbollah terrorist cells in southern Lebanon were struck and approximately four terrorists were eliminated.