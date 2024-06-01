The Tikva Forum for hostages' families responded Saturday night to a US proposal for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

"Prior to getting into any detail of a deal, and certainly prior to any of the stages, we must know that we are dealing with animalistic humans - both in how they acted during the massacre and in how they are acting during the negotiations," the Tikva Forum said.

"Therefore, in order to ensure the welfare of our children, we demand that Hamas present Israel with a list, in a detailed fashion, of which hostages are alive, and a list of corpses which it is holding. It is unthinkable that we should approach a deal that has far-reaching effects without knowing what or who we are receiving."

The Forum added: "In addition, we turn to the US and all of the mediators who are in the picture: Throughout the entire period of the deal, the hostages must be held by a third party, and treated by the Red Cross. Without these two conditions, it will be very hard to carry out a complex deal such as this. Therefore, we call on all of those involved: Show responsibility towards the hostages."

On Friday, Hamas released a video clip showing hostage Noa Argamani. Argamani, a civilian woman, was one of those included in the November 2023 hostage deal, and should have been released as part of that deal.

However, Hamas violated the deal, refusing to return Argamani, 14 other civilian women, and two children, all of whom are still held captive in Gaza, in violation of international law.