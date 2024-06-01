As part of the effort to provide humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip, including medical aid, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Saturday the facilitation of a maternity complex established at the International Medical Corps (IMC) field hospital in the Deir al-Balah area in the central Gaza Strip.

The hospital received the maternity ward from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) through coordination with COGAT, and the maternity ward is now officially open.

Alongside this, as part of the expansion of the hospital complex, two additional generators began operating to serve the hospital’s requirements.

The introduction of the generators, which was coordinated this week, will allow the hospital's capacity to be increased in the coming weeks so that it can accommodate approximately 200 patients at once, which is four times the hospital's current capacity.

"The IDF, through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, will continue to act in accordance with international law in order to enable the passage of all humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip, including for the medical sector," COGAT stated.