A senior official involved in negotiations for a prisoner swap with Hamas on Friday morning responded to Hamas' announcement that it will agree to continue negotiations only if Israel ends the fighting in Gaza.

On Thursday evening, Hamas issued an official statement, announcing, "We informed the mediators of our clear position - if Israel stops the fighting in Gaza, we are ready to reach a comprehensive agreement on an exchange deal."

"There will be no ceasefire and no end to the fighting which is not part of an agreement to free the hostages," the source told Ynet.

Ynet correspondent Itamar Eichner quoted the official as saying, "If they think that they will get a ceasefire and an end to the fighting before a hostage deal is implemented or as part of a deal - they are living in a fantasy. It won't happen."

"Israel is fighting in Gaza, it will continue fighting with all its might, and if they want a ceasefire for the benefit of Gaza citizens, it must happen only as part of negotiations to release the hostages."

"There is a determination to continue negotiations, but we have no fantasies. It's clear to everyone that [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is trying to create, by force, an end to the fighting, and it will not happen. If Hamas wants a ceasefire and that we should hold fire, it will happen only as part of a hostage deal, and without preconditions."