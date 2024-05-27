The Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Monday extended the arrest of a public bus inspector suspected of attacking passengers at the Jerusalem Central Station.

According to the police, a woman in an advanced month of pregnancy was attacked when trying to exit the bus with her husband, when the bus stopped at a bus stop. As the two disembarked, bus inspectors boarded and asked the couple to present their bus tickets.

A altercation ensued between the two sides, which included mutual shoving, after the woman had disembarked she was suddenly violently kicked by one of the inspectors.

As a result of the violence, the woman was required to undergo a medical examination.

The suspect, a resident of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods in his 20s, was arrested and taken for questioning. His arrest has been extended.