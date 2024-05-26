Following a campaign of criticism over a video fundraiser for children in multiple conflict areas, including Gaza, the popular children’s video educator Ms. Rachel released a song Thursday in support of “all the children,” including hostages and those in Israel.

“This is a prayer for children in Gaza,” she sings, “This is a prayer for children in Israel. This is a prayer for all the children: please stop hurting them. This is a prayer for all the civilians. This is a prayer for all the hostages. This is a prayer for all the innocent. Please stop hurting them.”

Israel-based writer Sarah Tuttle-Singer shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram, captioning it, “Thank you, msrachelforlittles for listening to us.”

The song also prays for “all the leaders,” “all in charge,” and “all the presidents.”

Rachel Griffin Accurso, known to her child and adult viewers as Ms. Rachel, has nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 4 million followers on TikTok. Griffin Accurso launched the fundraiser May 13 through the charity Save the Children, for which she is an ambassador.

The fundraiser, which sold out and raised $50,000, benefits children in Gaza, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine “and more,” according to the description on Cameo, where she is recording the 500 videos purchased so far.

“The idea is, I’ll make videos for little ones, and all the money raised on my end will go to Save the Children’s emergency fund, which will go to children living in conflict in Gaza, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ukraine,” she said in the video announcement. (Throughout her content, Griffin Accurso refers to children as “little ones” or “littles”.)

But the announcement was less popular among some Jewish and Israeli fans who saw Ms. Rachel’s advocacy for children in Gaza as taking sides in the seven-month-old Israel-Hamas war.

“When I saw her fundraiser, it really triggered me,” Moran Gold, a Jewish mother and multilingual speech therapist who teaches language and reading to young children, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency earlier this month.

“I feel that it’s lovely — and I want to emphasize this: I think it’s lovely for an educator to try to bring light to children in Gaza or in Sudan or in Congo or in Ukraine — but I don’t understand why it’s a deliberate attempt by her and her team and Save the Children to never mention Israeli children,” said Gold, who also posts educational videos on social media. “And that includes Arab children, Jewish children, Druze children, Christian children and all other children that live in Israel.”

Criticism of Ms. Rachel’s fundraiser also flared on Instagram, where she has 2 million followers and where she disabled comments on the announcement post after a flurry of angry messages. Now, anger about the fact that the entertainer is not raising money for Israeli children, too, can be seen in comments attached to other, unrelated posts on her account.

“What about Israeli children Ms Rachel,” one reads. Another says, “What about the hostages?!!!! do they matter.” A third reads, “What about children in Israel? How about the the [sic] children hostages??? You ‘care’ about the children except if they are from israel! Shame.”

Hamas took dozens of children hostage when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7, and dozens of children were also among the 1,200 Israelis killed. Most child hostages were released during a temporary ceasefire in November, but two — Ariel and Kfir Bibas, 4 and 1 — remain in Gaza, among roughly 130 Israeli hostages, of which a significant number are understood to be dead. Within Israel, thousands of children are among the hundreds of thousands evacuated from their homes in the south and north because of the war.

In a post following her initial announcement, Ms. Rachel seemed to allude to critical feedback when she mentioned child hostages.

“Children should never experience the horrors of war — nor be killed, injured or taken hostage,” the post said. “These are grave violations of children’s rights. Children have the right to clean water, food, medical care, a safe place to live and education. We need to get aid to children and their families. We need the hostages home safe. The violence has to end. Children have rights. We should be ashamed of how children around the world are suffering when we could wrap each and everyone up in love.”

For Gold, the allusion offered little comfort.

“Why is it that in the one post that you vaguely mentioned hostages, you don’t say the word ‘Israel,’ as though it’s like Voldemort from ‘Harry Potter’?” she asked. She added that she felt that Ms. Rachel’s approach was at odds with the values of her educational videos.

“When you’re a teacher, if you have 25 students in your class, you’re supposed to take an interest in all of them,” Gold said. “You don’t uplift a few children at the expense of others, even if you feel that their situation is more dire.”

Save the Children does not operate in Israel, and the website instead directs visitors to partner charities that do. Save the Children has also issued multiple statements about the situation in Israel and Gaza, including one that expressed concern about the status of child hostages. Currently, two child hostages remain in Gaza, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

Other critics say that the fundraiser downplays the atrocities of Oct. 7 — and some have even created parody videos of Ms. Rachel’s content to show footage of the attacks.

Griffin Accurso has been public about her experience being the target of cyberbullying as a result of the fundraiser.

In a video filmed in a dark room, uploaded on May 16, she said, “The bullying is so bad. It’s so bad. But I can handle this. Saying I don’t care about all kids — it just hurts so bad. That is who I am.”

In the caption for the video, she added, “I care deeply for all children. Palestinian children, Israeli children, children in the US — Muslim, Jewish, Christian children — all children, in every country. Not one is excluded,” she wrote. I think part of why people respond to the show is they feel that care — I see every child as I see my own. I love every neighbor. Any child suffering is on my heart.”

She concluded, “To do a fundraiser for children who are currently starving — who have no food or water — who are being killed — is human.”

Griffin Accurso has since made a few short videos explaining why the situation in Gaza is an emergency. Comments on her Instagram posts related to the fundraiser have been closed.

The onslaught of social media harassment following her now is not the first time Griffin Accurso has been the target of cyberbullying. In late February 2023, Griffin Accurso took a short mental health break from social media following an onslaught of negative reactions from conservative followers who were angered by the inclusion of her co-star Jules Hoffman, who uses they/them pronouns.