An Israeli athlete and student was forced to leave an American university and return to Israel due to the antisemitism displayed at recent anti-Israel protests on many campuses.

Ynet reported that Gal Arad, a sprinter and third-year student University of New Mexico (UNM) studying computer science, returned to Israel this week after school officials told him that they were concerned for his safety.

The school even purchased a plane ticker for Arad.

During this school year, Arad set a time of 20.62 seconds for the 200-meter dash in the US, and was considered one of the best athletes on the UNM sprinting team.

UNM Vice President and Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez told the Algemeiner that it was Arad who requested to leave the school for fear for his own safety.

“Mr. Arad asked to be sent home as soon as possible, as he did not feel safe being here," Nuñez said, adding, "at no point did we choose to send him home."

An anti-Israel encampment was set up on the UNM campus on April 22. On April 29, anti-Israel protesters took over the UNM Student Union building. Police removed the encampment on May 15.

Arad has said that he will complete his studies at another school.