Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Wednesday visited the scene of the attack where 14-year-old Binyamin Achimeir was murdered by terrorists last Friday. The Minister was briefed on the operational and intelligence efforts conducted to apprehend the perpetrators.

Minister Gallant later held an operational situation assessment together with the Head of the Central Command Maj. Gen Yehuda Fox, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, Head of the Civil Administration Lt. Col. Hisham Ibrahim, and additional senior officials.

“I toured the area near the Malachei Shalom farm [in Judea and Samaria] and visited the site where the late Binyamin Ahimeir was murdered a few days ago. We will apprehend the murderers and bring them to justice,” Gallant stated.

“Even here in Judea and Samaria, Iran attempts to incite terrorism – transferring weapons and funds, and directing attacks in order to harm the citizens of Israel. It [terrorism] starts in Tehran, reaches Beirut, Damascus, here in Judea and Samaria, and Gaza – Iran’s bloodstained fingerprints are everywhere.

“We will cut them off wherever they attempt to infiltrate – we will defend the citizens of Israel,” he concluded.