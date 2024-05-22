Biden administration officials are holding talks with a European Union (EU) organization with the aim of reopening the Rafah Crossing, between Egypt and Gaza, Politico reported, quoting a senior administration official and another individual familiar with the subject.

Rafah Crossing has been closed since the IDF began operating in Rafah after discovering that the crossing was being used for terrorist purposes.

According to Politico, for weeks US officials have been working to broker discussions between Israel and Egypt, in an attempt to place a European body in charge of Rafah Crossing. During the talks, Egyptian officials have insisted that they would like to see the Gazans who managed the crossing previously return to their positions. Israel, however, has pointed out that the crossing's previous staff included members of Hamas, and the entire group needs to be replaced.

The EU organization in question, the European Union Border Assistance Mission to the Rafah Crossing Point, operated at the Gaza border in the past but suspended its operations there in 2007, after Hamas took control of the enclave.

Neither the EU Border Assistance Mission nor the European Commission responded to Politico's request for comment.

If all parties are agreeable to the idea, Rafah Crossing could potentially reopen "in the next several weeks," another senior US official told Politico.