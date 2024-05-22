Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign on Tuesday deleted a video posted to Trump’s Truth Social account, which referenced a "unified Reich", The BBC reported.

The 30-second clip outlined a vision of the US under Trump through stylized headlines, one of which used a term now often associated with Nazi Germany.

The video starts with text heralding a "TRUMP LANDSLIDE" along with a voiceover saying, "What happens if Donald Trump wins?"

It then scrolls past a headline which reads: "Industrial strength and production had significantly increased after 1871, driven by the creation of a unified Reich".

The video appeared on Trump's account on Monday before being deleted on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said it was not an official campaign video and was posted by a junior staff member, not Trump.

BBC Verify research indicated that the probable origin of the graphics is a video template website where users pay to download content they can then customize.

Before its removal, the video was criticized by President Joe Biden’s campaign.

"Donald Trump posting a 'unified Reich' video is part of a pattern of his praise for dictators and echoing antisemitic tropes," said James Singer, campaign spokesman for Bide.

"He is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a 'unified Reich,'" added Singer.