תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל במספר מוקדים במרחב רצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this afternoon (Monday) that the soldiers of the 98th Division are in intense combat in the heart of Jabaliya. The division-level operation is led by the combat teams of the 7th, 460th and Paratrooper Brigades.

So far, the soldiers have eliminated more than 200 terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and destroyed underground tunnels both from the ground and from the air. The soldiers have been locating launch areas and destroying dozens of rocket and mortar launchers.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, soldiers of the 99th Division are conducting targeted raids on enemy infrastructure, while also operating to protect the area of the Central Gaza Strip Corridor. This followed the completion of a division-level operation in the Zeitoun area last week in which terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters encounters.

In eastern Rafah, the soldiers of the 162nd Division are deepening their operations both above and below the ground. The soldiers of the Givati, 401st, Commando and 12th Brigades are operating against terrorist infrastructure, locating many weapons including launchers and explosives, and eliminating terrorists in the area.

Thus far, the soldiers have eliminated over 130 terrorists. The soldiers located dozens of tunnel shafts and a number of significant underground tunnel routes which are currently being explored and destroyed.