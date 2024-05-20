Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday met with with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the Ministry of Defense Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The parties held a professional briefing together with the IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Director General of the Ministry of Defense Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog, Head of the Policy Bureau Dror Shalom, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Defense Shachar Katz and Military Secretary to the Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano.

Minister Gallant briefed Advisor Sullivan on developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, as well as the various efforts made to ensure the return of 128 hostages held by Hamas.

Gallant and his delegation also presented the humanitarian plans undertaken in Gaza that complement operational activities on the ground. This includes significant efforts to evacuate the civilian population in Rafah, facilitating the provision of humanitarian services, and operating in a precise manner to avoid harm to uninvolved civilians.

In discussing the complex operational and humanitarian environment in Rafah, Minister Gallant emphasized Israel’s moral obligation to dismantle Hamas as a governing and military authority, and to ensure the return of hostages held in Gaza.

In addition, Gallant discussed the powerful ties and defense cooperation between the US and Israel, and the importance of projecting the strength of this relationship - presenting a united front against common enemies. In this regard, the parties discussed Iranian aggression and proxy terrorism.

The parties also discussed tensions on Israel’s northern border. Minister Gallant emphasized that Hezbollah’s ongoing aggression and refusal to achieve a diplomatic settlement risks the possibility of a significant escalation. Israel is committed to safely returning its northern communities to their homes.

Minister Gallant also raised ways to strengthen Israel’s strategic posture in the Middle East, while maintaining its qualitative military edge.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Advisor Sullivan for his personal commitment to Israel’s security and to the U.S. Administration for the ongoing support and partnership.