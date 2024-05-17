IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF fighter jets on Friday operated in the area of Deir Seryan in Lebanon and struck a launcher used to fire launches toward the area of the Golan Heights earlier in the day.

Moreover, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound and operational infrastructure in the areas of Kfarhamam and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Earlier in the day, approximately 75 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, dozens of which were intercepted.

IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Yaroun which was ready to fire launches toward Israeli territory. A short while afterward, an IDF fighter jet struck and dismantled the launcher, preventing a large number of launches.

